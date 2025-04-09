Apple’s satcom partner’s decision to offer coverage in India mirrors the interest by rivals. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is finalising its recommendations on the allocation of satellite spectrum, price and other terms and conditions. Once the government approves the rules, it will pave the way for Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the two companies that have received the approval, to offer satellite broadband in the country. Applications by Elon Musk-owned Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper are pending.