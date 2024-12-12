GLP drugs to be key growth driver, biologics a long-term play, says OneSource Specialty Pharma’s Neeraj Sharma
Summary
- Drugs used to treat diabetes, and obesity will be a significant growth driver for the company.
Drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity, or GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1), will be a significant growth driver for OneSource Specialty Pharma, CEO and MD Neeraj Sharma said. On the other hand, biologics is a long-term play for the company, as the business has a long gestation period. OneSource is the contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) arm of Strides Pharma and is set to be listed next month.