GM bets on a return to office with new California campus

GM said Tuesday the new $71 million campus, which will replace its existing design center in North Hollywood, Calif., will allow it to grow its workforce in the area and help it expand business ventures related to electric and self-driving cars. It will be located on an 8-acre site in Pasadena, Calif., closer to many of the universities and design schools that are prime recruiting grounds for its operations, GM said.

