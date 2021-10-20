GM CFO takes steps to help auto maker achieve its 2030 goals

GM still uses shorter time frames as reference points, for example when stating that it plans to launch 30 plug-in vehicle models globally by 2025. By 2030, the company wants electric vehicles to generate up to 50% of its sales and start winding down its business with internal combustion engines, Mr. Jacobson said. The transition, which is expected to cost billions, is supposed to be financed with internally generated funds, he said. GM has said it intends to spend $35 billion on electric and autonomous technology through 2025.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}