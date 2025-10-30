General Motors to slash nearly 1,700 jobs across the US amid EV demand concerns– who will be impacted?

GM layoffs: General Motors on Wednesday informed its plans to cut US electric vehicle and battery production and 1,200 jobs at its EV plant in Detroit, as well as 550 jobs at an Ohio battery plant, as a response to a slowdown in battery car demand, Reuters reported.

The automaker said that in January, it will pause battery cell production in two US joint-venture battery plants in Tennessee and Ohio for nearly six months and temporarily lay off nearly 1,550 workers at the battery factories.

Additionally, GM will indefinitely lay off 550 workers at the Ohio plant, which it operates jointly with South Korea's LG Energy Solution.

The latest layoffs come as several companies announce job cuts. The most recent one is e-commerce giant Amazon, which confirmed it will slash 14,000 jobs across various departments amid the company's push for artificial intelligence.

From January onwards, GM will reduce production at its Detroit EV plant to only one shift from the current two, following previous layoffs at the facility. This change will decrease output by roughly 50%. The plant manufactures three large electric pickup trucks, including the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, along with the EV Escalade IQ and Hummer SUV.

What is the reason for GM layoffs? According to the automaker, the production and job cuts were “in response to slower near-term EV adoption and an evolving regulatory environment.” Last month, it lobbied Congress and the White House to ease emissions requirements, the report said.

US automakers are significantly reducing their EV plans, expecting a rapid decline in consumer demand once the $7,500 federal tax credit for EV buyers expires. Experts note that EV sales could potentially drop by 50% in the upcoming months after surpassing 10% of total US car sales this summer, the report said.

Nissan, Jeep-maker Stellantis, and other automakers have halted plans for upcoming electric models. Earlier in October, GM announced it was cancelling the production of its Brightdrop electric van, citing slow progress in the commercial EV van market.

GM has revised its outlook for EV sales downward and implemented additional EV production cuts this year.

United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain criticised GM for the job cuts, highlighting that the company increased its expected annual profits to $13 billion this month. "The UAW will continue to fight for more investment in both (internal combustion engine) and EV production at GM and beyond," the report quoted Fain.

The company informed that it has cut around 500 white-collar jobs in the last week. In 2021, GM announced plans to shift to all EV sales by 2035 and increased investment, but it has since scaled back its efforts amid dwindling demand.

Last week, GM CEO Mary Barra said, "With an evolving regulatory framework and the end of the federal consumer incentives, it's clear that near-term EV adoption will be much lower than planned."