General Motors Co. has required all U.S. salaried workers to report their Covid-19 vaccination status as more companies confront the thorny question of how to assess workforce immunity.

GM earlier this month required all of its roughly 48,000 U.S. white-collar workers to disclose, confidentially through the company’s intranet, whether they have been immunized, a GM spokesman said Thursday. Those who answered yes were required to submit proof of vaccination by this past Monday, he said.

GM hasn’t required employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine. In its earlier note to workers, GM said the disclosures would help the company determine the overall immunity of its workforce and guide its safety protocols.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

 

 

