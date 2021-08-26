GM requiring all US salaried workers to report their vaccination status
- GM earlier this month required all of its roughly 48,000 U.S. white-collar workers to disclose, confidentially through the company’s intranet, whether they have been immunized
General Motors Co. has required all U.S. salaried workers to report their Covid-19 vaccination status as more companies confront the thorny question of how to assess workforce immunity.
GM earlier this month required all of its roughly 48,000 U.S. white-collar workers to disclose, confidentially through the company’s intranet, whether they have been immunized, a GM spokesman said Thursday. Those who answered yes were required to submit proof of vaccination by this past Monday, he said.
GM hasn’t required employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine. In its earlier note to workers, GM said the disclosures would help the company determine the overall immunity of its workforce and guide its safety protocols.
