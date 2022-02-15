OPEN APP
GM to restart Chevy Bolt production in April

General Motors Co. will restart production of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car after pausing output last year to fix a battery defect that can lead to fires.

GM will resume production of the Bolt in early April and start shipping them to dealerships shortly after for sale to consumers, the company said Tuesday.

The Detroit auto maker stopped building the Bolt, along with a new, larger version that is SUV-sized, at a suburban Detroit factory in the summer as it worked to find a fix for the problem, which led to more than a dozen car fires.

In September, GM said the company and battery supplier LG Energy Solution had fixed a manufacturing flaw that led to the fires and began shipping new battery cells to dealerships to replace battery modules in about 142,000 Bolts subject to the recall. Production of new Bolts has been paused during that time.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

