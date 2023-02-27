GM union wants new offer as dispute goes into mediation
New Delhi: A Pune court last week ordered US automaker General Motors and its 1,100-member workers’ union to mediate in their ongoing dispute about voluntary separation. However, while union officials said it may result in a stalemate if GM doesn’t revise the separation package, the company said it has offered an average pay-out equalling 3.5 years of salary after taxes to retrenched employees in the middle of 2021.
