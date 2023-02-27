GM union wants new offer as dispute goes into mediation

“We went into this mediation really focused on showing up with good intent to reaching out (to the Union). We are also heartened that an independent mediator is overseeing these discussions, so they can look at positions at each side and form a view. How bona fide our position is in terms of the separation package is well proven", George Svigoss, executive director, corporate affairs, GM, said adding, “We have sought constructive discussion over this package for over two years. We are in mediation not because we haven’t put forward a package - we wanted an outcome all along the way. We’ve also made very clear from the start that any sale of the site does not include transfer of employees".“We continue to explore options for sale. We think (the factory) is state-of-the start and has strong supply chain and transport linkages around it. We can’t respond to discussions around potentially interested parties, but we are continuing to explore our options," said Svigos.