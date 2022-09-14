GMDC revises customer segmentation policy to help MSMEs

GMDC revises customer segmentation policy to help MSMEs1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
Earlier segmentation was based on lignite lifting capacity of customers, but now financial capability will be considered in revised customer segmentation
New Delhi: State-owned mineral and mining company Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) announced customer segmentation based on the MSME status of the business units.
Earlier segmentation was based on lignite lifting capacity of customers, but now financial capability will be considered in revised customer segmentation.
As per the company statement, “Udyam Aadhar" certificates have been collected from customers for mapping of business units to their respective MSME status.
“MSMEs, as ancillary units, are complementary to large industries and this sector contributes enormously to the socio-economic development of the country. New segmentation is in the direction to promote growth and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) ensuring the existing price range and affording discount to Micro industries for facilitating the growth of the Indian economy," the PSU said in a statement.
“We at GMDC value our customers in MSMEs such as Textiles, Chemicals, Ceramics, and others. We are confident that this customer segmentation will help us to ensure customer satisfaction and support them in their long-term profitability and sustainability to achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Roopwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, GMDC.