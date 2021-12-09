Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saurabh Mukherjea chemical bet to give ESOPs to key employees

1 min read . 02:40 PM IST Livemint

  • The ESOP program has been approved by the Shareholders of the company on December 2, GMM Pfaudler said

GMM Pfaudler Limited (GMMP) announced an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) program for key employees across all geographies with a view to ensure employee alignment and retention.

The ESOP program which has been approved by the Shareholders of the Company on December 2, 2021, envisages granting of 51,161 stock options representing ~0.35% of the total paid-up share capital of the Company.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd. is a global and diverse company, employing over 1,500 employees and 14 manufacturing facilities across four continents. GMM Pfaudler is present in the market with several branded product lines covering a broad portfolio that includes fluoropolymers, filtration & drying, engineered column systems, lab & process glass, sealing technology, and glass-lined & alloy systems. 

Speaking on this initiative, Tarak Patel, Managing Director, GMM Pfaudler said, “We at GMM Pfaudler have always believed that our employees are our most important asset. Without their hard work and determination, we would not be where we are today. As we move towards becoming a truly global organization, a robust ESOP program will help us retain and attract talent."

Money manager Saurabh Mukherjea is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers. GMM Pfaudler is part of Marcellus Investment's Little Champs Portfolio.

