GMM Pfaudler's subsidiary to acquire Mixel France SAS for €7 million

Mixel designs and manufactures customised mixing systems for a wide range of industrial applications. It specialises in the design and manufacture of standard and made-to-measure mixing systems used across various industries and has more than 45,000 agitators installed worldwide. Mixel has two manufacturing facilities, one in Lyon, France and the second in Beijing, China.The company has a consolidated turnover of € 13.2 million as on December 31, 2021.