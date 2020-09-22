GMM Pfaudler shares hit 10% lower circuit post OFS announcement

“Pfaulder Inc., Millars Machinery Company Pvt. Ltd and Urmi Patel, being part of the promoter group, propose to sell up to an aggregate of 25,71,429 equity shares held by the sellers in GMM Pfaudler Ltd representing approximately 17.59% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company on September 22, 2020 for non-retail investors only and on September 23, 2020 for retail investors and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids with an additional option to additionally sell up to 15,21,671 equity shares representing approximately 10.41% of total paid up equity share capital of the company," the company said in a statement to exchanges.