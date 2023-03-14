A subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) announced that it had effectively raised funds on March 13, 2023, through the issuance of 10 year Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in the amount of INR 8.40 billion through a private placement. On BSE Limited, the NCDs will be listed.

The NCDs have been priced at an annual interest rate of 8.71%, payable quarterly for the first five years, after which the interest rate will be reset for the subsequent five years. Eligible investors (QIBs, registered under SEBI) have subscribed to the issuance.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Grandhi Kiran Kumar, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group said, “We are delighted on the successful completion of this transaction. This is GHIAL’s second listed transaction in the domestic debt market and response from the investors was overwhelming. The offering through GHIAL was subscribed by eligible Investors i.e. QIBs. This shows the confidence of investor in our ability to raise funds from the Domestic Market and reflects our continued effort to create value for our investors. The successful pricing of the offering underscores investors' confidence in GMR Group and credit strength of GHIAL".

The proceeds from the NCDs will be used to pay for accrued interest and other tender offer/issue expenses, as well as a partial refinancing of approximately US$ 100 million of the existing Foreign Currency Bonds of 2024. The GMR Group is a top global infrastructure company with unrivalled experience in planning, constructing, and running airports. In industries like energy, transportation, and urban infrastructure, it is also quite prevalent.

With a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million per year, GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second largest in the world. The company is trying to develop a more sustainable world by utilising the power of the sun, wind, and water for energy generation, with a strong emphasis on green energy. Its portfolio for energy generation has a well-balanced mix. In India and Nepal, GMR is developing sustainable energy projects totalling over 1,000 MW at various stages of development.

The shares of GMR Airports closed today on the NSE at ₹39.40 apiece level, up by 1.42% from the previous close of ₹38.85. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 4.79% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 3.31% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹44.30 on (14-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹31.75 on (12-May-2022).