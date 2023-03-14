GMR Airports board to consider fundraising on March 17, 20232 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:49 PM IST
- A subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL).
A subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) announced that it had effectively raised funds on March 13, 2023, through the issuance of 10 year Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in the amount of INR 8.40 billion through a private placement. On BSE Limited, the NCDs will be listed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×