GMR Airports board to consider fundraising on March 17, 2023

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Grandhi Kiran Kumar, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group said, “We are delighted on the successful completion of this transaction. This is GHIAL’s second listed transaction in the domestic debt market and response from the investors was overwhelming. The offering through GHIAL was subscribed by eligible Investors i.e. QIBs. This shows the confidence of investor in our ability to raise funds from the Domestic Market and reflects our continued effort to create value for our investors. The successful pricing of the offering underscores investors' confidence in GMR Group and credit strength of GHIAL".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}