GMR Airports Infra to raise ₹2,900 cr via foreign currency convertible bonds1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
- GMR Airports will issue these FCCBs to Paris-based airport operator Aeroports De Paris S.A. The bonds will be unlisted and will have a tenure of 10 years and 1 day.
- FCCBs will have an interest rate of 6.76%
GMR Airports Infrastructure has received board of directors approval to raise ₹2,900 crore through the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). These bonds will be issued to Paris-based airport operator Aeroports De Paris S.A. The FCCBs will have an interest rate of 6.76% and will be unlisted.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×