GMR looks to make money from airports it doesn't even own as passenger growth slows

NEW DELHI: GMR Airports Ltd is looking beyond the airports it operates—and outside India—to expand its non-aeronautical business and build a larger retail and commercial platform as passenger traffic growth slows, a company official said.
The country's largest airport operator, which runs airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Mopa in Goa and plans to begin operations at Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam and Nagpur, is evaluating prospects overseas, including in Europe, West Asia and North America, to generate non-aeronautical revenue even at airports it does not own or operate.
"We have looked at opportunities in New Zealand, we have looked at opportunities in Europe and Finland," Saurabh Chawla, chief financial officer of GMR Airports, told Mint. "We are currently in some conversations and opportunities in the Middle East. As we speak right now, there is actually an opportunity in North America."