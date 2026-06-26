GMR looks to make money from airports it doesn't even own as passenger growth slows

NEW DELHI: GMR Airports Ltd is looking beyond the airports it operates—and outside India—to expand its non-aeronautical business and build a larger retail and commercial platform as passenger traffic growth slows, a company official said.
NEW DELHI: GMR Airports Ltd is looking beyond the airports it operates—and outside India—to expand its non-aeronautical business and build a larger retail and commercial platform as passenger traffic growth slows, a company official said.
The country's largest airport operator, which runs airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Mopa in Goa and plans to begin operations at Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam and Nagpur, is evaluating prospects overseas, including in Europe, West Asia and North America, to generate non-aeronautical revenue even at airports it does not own or operate.
The country's largest airport operator, which runs airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Mopa in Goa and plans to begin operations at Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam and Nagpur, is evaluating prospects overseas, including in Europe, West Asia and North America, to generate non-aeronautical revenue even at airports it does not own or operate.
"We have looked at opportunities in New Zealand, we have looked at opportunities in Europe and Finland," Saurabh Chawla, chief financial officer of GMR Airports, told Mint. "We are currently in some conversations and opportunities in the Middle East. As we speak right now, there is actually an opportunity in North America."
Chawla said some of these opportunities could materialize over the next 12 months.
"Because now we are a platform play, we are not limited to our airports itself," Chawla said.
Airports are increasingly relying on commercial businesses such as retailing, duty-free shops, food and beverage outlets, advertising and real estate to drive growth that is less dependent on passenger traffic.
GMR is the largest duty-free operator in India and South Asia, according to its website. GMR Duty Free operates at Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, and Kannur, which is owned by the Kerala government.
The three airports operated by GMR in India generated non-aeronautical revenue of ₹4,481 crore in FY26, up about 12% from ₹4,011 crore a year earlier. The increase outpaced passenger traffic growth across the portfolio, which rose by about 1%, underscoring the increasing importance of commercial revenue. Aero revenue across the airports stood at ₹4,954.6 crore in FY26, up 63.6%.
"We are very confident that the non-aero side of the business will not grow at 10% – it will actually grow about 16-17%, maybe 18%, every year," Chawla said.
Slowing passenger growth
India's aviation sector is grappling with softer passenger growth, lower aircraft availability and geopolitical disruptions that have clouded the near-term outlook for air travel. Aircraft availability in India has declined primarily due to engine-related technical failures. In addition, global supply chain disruptions have delayed new aircraft deliveries.
"Airports are increasingly driving higher spend per passenger through improved terminal designs, curated retail offerings and digital monetization strategies," said Suprio Banerjee, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, at Icra Ltd.
Domestic passenger traffic growth slowed to 1.3% in FY26 as Air India and IndiGo, India’s two largest operators, had fewer planes in the air. Air India scaled back operations following a plane crash in June while IndiGo cut its schedule by 10% after operations were disrupted in December due to its inability to manage revised pilot duty and rest hours.
Airlines continue to contend with higher operating costs arising from the war in West Asia and longer flight times caused by the closure of Pakistani airspace since April 2025.
The impact was visible across GMR's airports. Passenger traffic at Delhi airport grew 7% year-on-year during April and May to 13.82 million. Hyderabad reported a 12% decline to 4.8 million passengers and traffic at Mopa remained little changed at about 820,000.
GMR previously indicated that traffic growth could remain subdued in the first half of FY27. The management expects non-aeronautical revenue to become a larger contributor to growth.
Icra's Banerjee said that growing contributions from real estate income and minimum-guarantee concession agreements are "helping airports reduce their dependence on traffic growth."
Delhi accounted for more than 80% of GMR's standalone non-aeronautical revenue and remained the only airport in the portfolio where non-aeronautical revenue exceeded aeronautical revenue.
Commercial revenue
GMR Airports reported consolidated revenue of ₹15,200 crore in FY26, up 40%, aided by revised tariffs for international passengers at Delhi airport. Consolidated non-aeronautical revenue, including platform businesses, subsidiaries and joint ventures, stood at ₹5,517 crore, accounting for about 36% of total revenue.
Rival Adani Airport Holdings Ltd reported faster growth in commercial revenue. While its total revenue rose 28% to ₹13,081 crore in FY26, non-aeronautical revenue increased 32% to ₹6,401 crore, accounting for almost half of total revenue. The company, which operates airports at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Guwahati and Jaipur, does not disclose airport-wise financials.
Globally, airport operators have increasingly relied on commercial revenue as aeronautical charges come under regulatory scrutiny and passenger growth becomes more cyclical.
Non-aeronautical revenue accounted for 36.7% of airport income globally, rising to 43.5% in Asia-Pacific and West Asia and 38.1% in Europe, according to a report released by the Airports Council International in March. The study found that non-aeronautical revenue offset 48% of total airport costs, exceeding 50% in Asia-Pacific, West Asia and Europe.
For GMR, the next phase of growth will come from expanding the platform rather than simply adding passengers.
"As a strategy, it seems right for GMR Airports to tap into non-aero revenues. But going beyond its own airports and also overseas is a bold bet," said Ankita Shah, vice-president at Elara Capital.
GMR said the platform allows it to pursue retail and commercial opportunities even at airports it does not own while benefiting from procurement scale and relationships with global brands.
"These are scalable businesses. We derive economies of scale; we derive benefits in procurement costs. We can negotiate at much better levels because we can give volumes to so many brands," Chawla said.
GMR also sees room to increase spending by existing passengers. At Delhi airport, duty-free spending currently stands at about $11.5-12 per passenger.
"We are working towards a point of time where this $11.5 goes to $13, goes to $15," Chawla said.