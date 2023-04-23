GMR group to take cautious approach to airport bidding

Zurich Airport International AG won the Jewar bid, and the Adani Group won bids for the six airports—Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Jaipur, Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram—that were bid out in 2019. The winners were decided based on revenue per passenger paid by the private company, and the Adani group’s offers were much higher than the second-highest bid—it was more than double the second bid in one case.