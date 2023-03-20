GMR Airports to merge with parent GMR Infrastructure

“As envisaged earlier in 2020 to simplify the corporate structure and strengthen the balance sheet, this merger is a step in the right direction, taken at the right time. The merger will achieve financial and operational excellence and encourage innovation and adoption of new technologies, enabling GIL to stay ahead of the competition. We will continue to focus on selective growth opportunities whilst simultaneously maintaining our approach towards a conservative Balance Sheet," Kiran Kumar Grandhi, corporate chairman of the GMR group, said in a statement.