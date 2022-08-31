GMR arm to divest 30% stake in Indonesian coal mine operator PT GEMS1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 09:06 PM IST
On closing, GMR Coal Resources Pte Ltd will receive a gross consideration of $420 million
NEW DELHI : GMR Coal Resources Pte Ltd (GCRPL), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited, has entered into definitive agreements to divest the 30% equity stake it holds in PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk (PT GEMS) to PT Radhika Jananta Raya for $420 million.