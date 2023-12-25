GMR eyes foreign funds, low cost of capital with merger completion

NEW DELHI : GMR group expects the debt cost for its airports to decline, ensuring significant inflow from passive funds, as well as foreign fund managers following the merger of GMR Airports Ltd with group holding company GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Saurabh Chawla, executive director, finance and strategy at GMR Airports Infrastructure, told Mint.

The merger is expected to be concluded around March, but the procedures indicate that the company may complete the merger by February, he added. “With the completion of the merger, the market capitalization of the listed entity GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd will double and that will bring us several benefits. First, we will get greater weightage in many midcap indices, thereby attracting substantial flows from passive funds and foreign fund managers, as we will continue to be the sole airport business listed on the Indian exchanges."

“The second, which is very important, is that we will get better access to cheaper capital and that would mean a reduction in the cost of capital. This will come in handy when we refinance existing loans," Chawla said.

As part of a comprehensive restructuring effort, GMR Airports Infrastructure (formerly GMR Infrastructure Ltd) announced in March its merger with GMR Airports, which manages Delhi and Hyderabad airports. It will position French airport operator Groupe ADP to be the second-largest shareholder in the combined entity.

In the September quarter, GMR had obtained a no-objection certificate from the Reserve Bank of India and stock exchanges for the merger. The application was also submitted with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

“All the key approvals have been received, including the shareholders’ approval on 2 December. We are now only awaiting approval from NCLT to the merger. We are expecting to complete the merger within the current financial year," he added.

Following the merger, GMR Group will continue to be the largest stakeholder in the merged entity GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd with a 33.7% ownership interest.

Groupe ADP, that owns and manages the Parisian international airports Charles de Gaulle Airport, Orly Airport and Le Bourget Airport, will be holding 32.3%, and the public holding will be at 34% of the paid-up share capital.

GMR Airport Infrastructure’s portfolio includes India’s largest airport at Delhi, as well as Hyderabad, Nagpur, Goa-Mopa, Bhogapuram, and Bidar in India, Cebu in Philippines, Medan in Indonesia, and Crete in Greece.

In the September quarter, GMR’s airports witnessed 25% year-on-year growth with passenger traffic reaching 26.5 million, while total income rose by 25% from a year ago to ₹2,180 crore. As of 30 September, its net debt was at around ₹23,600 crore, up by ₹510 crore as compared to the previous quarter.

“Net debt is mostly raised at airport subsidiaries like Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa, etc. At the list company level, the company has no debt. Debt is predominantly concentrated at the asset level where there are stable cash flows to support such leverage," Chawla said.

The company expects some relief in refinancing costs through the issuance of new bonds to repurchase the existing ones. For instance, Delhi airport has a redeemable bond with an outstanding amount of ₹2,153 crore set to mature in October 2025, and another callable bond with a current outstanding of ₹1,000 crore maturing in June 2027.

GMR plans to selectively engage in capital expenditure-light opportunities, particularly in services, focusing primarily on India, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

“Based on a simplified restructuring of the company at corporate level, the recovery in air passenger traffic in India, the aspiring middle class, and new terminals under the GMR group at its airports, we see a positive trajectory in medium term for GMR Airports Infrastructure," a technical analyst based in Mumbai said.

The company is on track to complete the expansion projects at Delhi and Hyderabad airports by March. As of September, it invested ₹6,500 crore for Delhi airport’s expansion, and is expected to infuse the remaining out of the total outlay of ₹11,500 crore by January. Similarly, for the Hyderabad airport, the company has invested ₹3800 crore as of 30 September, and expects to deploy a total of ₹6,800 crore within a month.

Going forward, the company aims to strengthen its non-aeronautical businesses at the platform level by selectively participating in upcoming opportunities at both GMR and non-GMR airports.