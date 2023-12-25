GMR eyes foreign funds, low cost of capital with merger completion
Summary
- The merger is expected to be concluded around March, but the procedures indicate completion by February
NEW DELHI : GMR group expects the debt cost for its airports to decline, ensuring significant inflow from passive funds, as well as foreign fund managers following the merger of GMR Airports Ltd with group holding company GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Saurabh Chawla, executive director, finance and strategy at GMR Airports Infrastructure, told Mint.