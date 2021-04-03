GMR Group creates new vertical to foster research and innovation

"GMR Innovex will operate on an ‘Open Innovation’ model, acting as an ‘Innovation Exchange’ to partner with startups, corporates, innovation platforms, research institutions and academia to bring innovative ideas and solutions to life and help to nurture and sustain a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship," the company said. The new vertical will focus on innovations across both digital and non-digital domains to deliver improved efficiency, better customer experience and higher value to all stakeholders, it added.

