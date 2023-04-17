GMR-ADP partnership to lure global brands to Indian airports

“So, the merger of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd and GMR Airports Ltd will create a value creation of 15-20% as the closer the operating asset is to the listed company, the higher the valuation," Chawla said. “ADP will be christened as co-promoters, but management control will be with the GMR family. Western Europe is ADP’s region of influence and South Asia is GMR’s. In the rest of the geographies, we will collaborate, although, in Southeast Asia, GMR will take the lead position to look for opportunities. In geographies where TAV (ADP subsidiary) is present, we coordinate via ADP," he added.