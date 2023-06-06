GMR Hyderabad airport divests warehouse to ILP Core Ventures for ₹188 crore1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 10:07 PM IST
The resulting cash- flows will help in deploying capital in expansion facilities and other growth opportunities at the Hyderabad airport land development portfolio, the company said
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited has divested approximately 0.8 million square feet warehouse facility at the airport to ILP Core Ventures for ₹188 crore, the company said today.
