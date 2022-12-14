GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises 1,150 crore via NCD issuance

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL)), announced that it had on December 13, 2022, successfully raised funds through the issuance of 10 year Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Secured Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) amounting ₹11.50 billion, on private placement basis. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited.
The NCDs have been priced at an interest rate of 8.805 % per annum payable quarterly for an initial period of 5 years and thereafter interest rate will be reset for next 5 years. The issue has been subscribed by eligible investors (QIBs, registered under SEBI).
The proceeds from the NCDs will be utilized for partial refinancing of ~ US$ 140 Million of the existing ECB Bonds of 2024 and 2026, for which tendering has been completed, along with accrued interest and other issue expenses.
Grandhi Kiran Kumar, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group said, “We are delighted on the successful completion of this transaction. This is GHIAL’s first listed transaction in the domestic debt market and response from the investors was overwhelming. The offering through GHIAL was subscribed by eligible Investors i.e. QIBs. This shows the confidence of investor in our ability to raise funds from the Domestic Market and reflects our continued effort to create value for our investors. The successful pricing of the offering underscores investors' confidence in GMR Group and credit strength of GHIAL".
GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with unparalleled expertise in designing, building and operating airports. It also has a significant presence in sectors like Energy, Transportation, and Urban Infrastructure.
GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world with a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million annually. GMR Airports Limited, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited] (GIL) has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49 percent stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations.
