Total revised consideration for the sale of equity stake as well as the sub-debt in KSEZ is ₹2,719 crore. Out of the total consideration, ₹1,692 crore (First tranche consideration) is received and balance ₹1,027 crore would be received in next 2 to 3 years which is contingent upon certain agreed milestones.

