GMR Infra to demerge energy, transport biz; list airports separately

Grandhi Kiran Kumar, managing director and CEO, GMR Infrastructure Limited said, "Over the years, GIL has grown multi-fold and with various divergent businesses housed under one holding structure. Shareholders have been suggesting us to offer pure plays listed vehicles to ride the growth trajectory of matured & scaled-up Infrastructure businesses. We have been closely evaluating various options and as a step in that direction, post the separation of non-airport business. We are equally excited that our non-airport businesses in GPUIL, with our deep understanding and pre-qualifications backed by superior execution track record, is well positioned to create value for all stakeholders."