GMR Infra to divest large part of non-core assets

"Government of Andhra Pradesh signed MoUs with Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd to set up a refinery cum petrochem project in 2,500 acres and with HPCL-GAIL consortium for Petrochem complex in 2,000 acres land," it said and added in addition pact has been inked with a stainless steel manufacturer for 500 acres and an Australian Lithium Refinery for 100 acres."