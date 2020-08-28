GMR Infra unveils rejig plan, to demerge non-airport biz

The operator of the Delhi and Hyderabad airports said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that its board has approved the proposal for a vertical demerger. This will see the non-airport business of GIL, which includes energy, urban infrastructure, and EPC services, demerged into GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd (GPUIL) as a going concern, along with the amalgamation of GMR Power Infra Ltd. GIL, meanwhile, will become a pure-play airports company.