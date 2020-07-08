GMR Infrastructure Limited completes strategic partnership with Groupe ADP

As per the revised share purchase agreement, the second tranche of the investment for 24.01% of GMR Airports Limited has been structured in two parts - a firm amount, immediately paid at second closing, for a total of ₹4,565 crore, including ₹1,000 crore equity infusion in GMR Airports Limited; and earn-outs amounting to ₹1,060 crore, subject to the achievement of certain performance related targets by GMR Airports Limited up to FY 2024.