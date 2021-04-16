GMR launches 'AeroCity' at Hyderabad Airport

According to a release from the company, spread across 1500 acres, GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is envisaged to be an integrated mixed-use development, which includes key ports and establishments such as Business Park, Retail Park, Aerospace and Industrial Park, Logistics Park and Hospitality etc. It also provides complete living and working experience, with support infrastructure including schools, healthcare, rental accommodation, leisure & entertainment.

