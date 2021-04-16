Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >GMR launches 'AeroCity' at Hyderabad Airport

GMR launches 'AeroCity' at Hyderabad Airport

Premium
Hyderabad AeroCity offers connected, smart and sustainable workspaces with optimum leasing depths to maximize workspace design efficiency, Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development (ALD) said.
1 min read . 01:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Spread across 1500 acres, GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is envisaged to be an integrated mixed-use development, the company said.

GMR Group on Friday announced the launch of GMR AeroCity Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here as part of its vision to provide world-class infrastructure in India.

GMR Group on Friday announced the launch of GMR AeroCity Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here as part of its vision to provide world-class infrastructure in India.

According to a release from the company, spread across 1500 acres, GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is envisaged to be an integrated mixed-use development, which includes key ports and establishments such as Business Park, Retail Park, Aerospace and Industrial Park, Logistics Park and Hospitality etc. It also provides complete living and working experience, with support infrastructure including schools, healthcare, rental accommodation, leisure & entertainment.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to a release from the company, spread across 1500 acres, GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is envisaged to be an integrated mixed-use development, which includes key ports and establishments such as Business Park, Retail Park, Aerospace and Industrial Park, Logistics Park and Hospitality etc. It also provides complete living and working experience, with support infrastructure including schools, healthcare, rental accommodation, leisure & entertainment.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Hyderabad AeroCity is creating a paradigm shift in the way of doing business in India. It offers connected, smart and sustainable workspaces with optimum leasing depths to maximize workspace design efficiency," Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development (ALD) said.

Spanning around 1 Million sq.ft of leasable area, spread over four Towers (being developed in phases, with Tower 1 fully occupied and Tower 2 ready for occupancy), GMR AeroCity Hyderabad has been seamlessly designed for the future business corridor, the release further said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.