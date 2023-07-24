GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets ₹7,593-crore order for smart meter installations in Uttar Pradesh

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets ₹7,593-crore order for smart meter installations in Uttar Pradesh1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST
The scope of the project encompasses design, supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of prepaid smart metres infrastructure covering consumer premises, as well as at the network level, including distribution transformers and feeders for a period of 10 years
New Delhi: GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) on Monday said that its subsidiary GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Company has secured a smart meter order worth a ₹7,593 crore in Uttar Pradesh.
