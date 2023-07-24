Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets 7,593-crore order for smart meter installations in Uttar Pradesh

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets 7,593-crore order for smart meter installations in Uttar Pradesh

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST Saurav Anand

The scope of the project encompasses design, supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of prepaid smart metres infrastructure covering consumer premises, as well as at the network level, including distribution transformers and feeders for a period of 10 years

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets 7,593-crore order for smart meter installations in Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo: HT)

New Delhi: GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) on Monday said that its subsidiary GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Company has secured a smart meter order worth a 7,593 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) on Monday said that its subsidiary GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Company has secured a smart meter order worth a 7,593 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

“GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) has been awarded a prestigious order worth Rs.7,593 crore to implement a large-scale smart metering project under the RDSS program- a timeline-based reforms plan initiated by the Ministry of Power, Government of India," the company said in a press statement.

“GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) has been awarded a prestigious order worth Rs.7,593 crore to implement a large-scale smart metering project under the RDSS program- a timeline-based reforms plan initiated by the Ministry of Power, Government of India," the company said in a press statement.

“The order, received under the DBFOOT (Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate, and Transfer) model, entails 75.69 lakh prepaid smart meters across two discoms, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL), making it the largest combined package order of its kind," it added.

The project will span 22 districts, covering prominent areas such as Varanasi, Prayag Raj, Agra, Mathura, and Aligarh, among others.

“These wins underscore GMR’s commitment to pivot into green and technology-based energy business with customer-centric growth strategy. With this mandate, GMR group makes its entry into the B2C business in the power sector at a substantial scale and will create value for GPUIL shareholders," said Srinivas Bommidala, dhairman, Energy, GMR Group.

“We consider this as a good beginning for our Energy 2.0 strategy of new growth business areas in the power sector and have plans in the offing for further initiatives in this space," he added.

The scope of the project encompasses design, supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of prepaid smart metres infrastructure covering consumer premises, as well as at the network level, including distribution transformers and feeders for a period of 10 years.

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST
