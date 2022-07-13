GMR Sports looks to invest in overseas cricket league team

Asked how the IPL franchises will deploy the additional funds, Bisht said with the kind of following that cricket enjoys in India, it becomes very obvious that now IPL owners will look to deploy funds to strengthen their businesses by acquiring new franchises and sports affiliated businesses.“There are going to be leagues in the near future in various markets; some of them are existing leagues and some are new in the markets which are right now underserved. Whether the league will be in India or overseas, those lines are blurring now. Sports business owners are now looking at the entire world as a common playground," he added.