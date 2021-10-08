GMR to expand Hyderabad airport with 6,300 cr investment: Report

“This is as part of Hyderabad (airport) expansion both domestic side and international side of the airport. We are investing ₹6,300 crore. It is investment to expand capacity to reach 34 million passenger capacity by 2024," Crombez told PTI on the sidelines of an Investment Conclave organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI).

