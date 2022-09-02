GMR to sell airport stake for 1,330 crore

GMR to sell airport stake for ₹1,330 crore2 min read . 11:19 PM IST
GMR Airports International, a unit of GMR Infrastructure is going to sell its stake worth ₹1,330 crore, the firms signed an agreement with Aboitiz InfraCapital to divest its stake
NEW DELHI :GMR Airports International BV and its Philippines-based joint venture partner Megawide Construction Corp. will sell their entire stake in Mactan Cebu International Airport, GMR Group said on Friday.
This will help GMR Airports to reduce debt and rebalance its portfolio for higher return on investment, it said.
GMR Group holds a 40% stake in the airport, while 60% is owned by Megawide Construction.
GMR Airports International, a unit of GMR Infrastructure, and Megawide have entered into an agreement with Aboitiz InfraCapital to divest their stakes. Aboitiz InfraCapital is the infrastructure arm of Philppines’ Aboitiz Group, which operates and develops economic estates, water facilities, digital infrastructure, transport and mobility projects.
According to the agreement, GMR Airports and Megawide will issue secondary shares amounting to 9.5 billion Philippine pesos (approximately ₹1,330 crore) to Aboitiz InfraCapital.
“As a result, Aboitiz InfraCapital will own 33.33% minus one share stake in the airport. Simultaneously, the two partners in the joint venture will also issue exchangeable notes for 7.75 billion Philippine pesos ( ₹1,086 crore), each aggregating to 15.5 billion Philippine pesos (approx ₹2,173 crore). The notes will mature on 30 October 2024 and will be exchanged by Aboitiz for the remaining 66.66% plus one share of the airport," it added.
The transaction is being undertaken at an enterprise value of ₹7,050 crore, and GMR Airports International will receive an upfront amount of ₹1,330 crore in lieu of shares and exchangeable notes. The transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals in the Philippines.
GMR Airports will continue to provide its technical services to the airport until December 2026 and will be entitled to any additional deferred consideration based on the subsequent performance of the airport during period, the company said.
“The decision to divest our stake in GMCAC (GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport) is also in line with GMR Airport’s strategy to focus on deleveraging and redeploying capital in high-growth opportunities," said Srinivas Bommidala, business chairman –International airports, GMR group.
Mactan Cebu International Airport is the second busiest airport in the Philippines after Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.
GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. had taken over the operations of the airport in November 2014 to construct, develop, renovate and expand the facility over a period of 25 years.
GMR Airports is currently the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second largest in the world, with annual handling capacity of over 189 million passengers.
In India, GMR Group runs the airports in Delhi and Hyderabad. It is also developing airports at Bhogapuram and Goa. It is also developing the Crete airport in Greece and Kualanamu Airport in Indonesia in collaboration with Angkasa Pura II. On Friday, shares of GMR Infrastructure rose 2.99% to ₹39.55 on the BSE.