The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has revoked the annulment of the bidding process for Nagpur airport issued by Mihan India Ltd in March 2020. The decision paves the way for GMR Group to take over operations and upgrade projects at Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

In the 2019 tender process conducted by Mihan—a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company and Airports Authority of India—GMR had emerged as the highest bidder. Mihan issued a letter of award to GMR in March 2019. However, in March 2020, the Maharashtra government decided to cancel the tender process and issued a letter annulling the process.

“We find that the impugned communication is not sustainable in the eye of law and it deserves to be quashed and set aside," the HC bench said.

The bench directed Mihan to take all steps, including signing of the concession agreement, within six weeks.

A copy of the court order has been reviewed by Mint.

GMR said on Friday that it hopes to develop the airport in phases to reach a capacity of 30 million passengers per annum. “The first phase will see GMR initiate a complete transformation of the airport over a four-year period, including the construction of a greenfield terminal with the initial capacity of handling 4 million passengers per annum," the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.