Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >GMR wins nod to run airport ops at Nagpur

GMR wins nod to run airport ops at Nagpur

Premium
GMR said on Friday that it hopes to develop the airport in phases to reach a capacity of 30 million passengers per annum
1 min read . 10:47 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • In the 2019 tender process conducted by Mihan—a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company and Airports Authority of India—GMR had emerged as the highest bidder. Mihan issued a letter of award to GMR in March 2019. 

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has revoked the annulment of the bidding process for Nagpur airport issued by Mihan India Ltd in March 2020. The decision paves the way for GMR Group to take over operations and upgrade projects at Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has revoked the annulment of the bidding process for Nagpur airport issued by Mihan India Ltd in March 2020. The decision paves the way for GMR Group to take over operations and upgrade projects at Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

In the 2019 tender process conducted by Mihan—a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company and Airports Authority of India—GMR had emerged as the highest bidder. Mihan issued a letter of award to GMR in March 2019. However, in March 2020, the Maharashtra government decided to cancel the tender process and issued a letter annulling the process.

In the 2019 tender process conducted by Mihan—a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company and Airports Authority of India—GMR had emerged as the highest bidder. Mihan issued a letter of award to GMR in March 2019. However, in March 2020, the Maharashtra government decided to cancel the tender process and issued a letter annulling the process.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We find that the impugned communication is not sustainable in the eye of law and it deserves to be quashed and set aside," the HC bench said.

The bench directed Mihan to take all steps, including signing of the concession agreement, within six weeks.

A copy of the court order has been reviewed by Mint.

GMR said on Friday that it hopes to develop the airport in phases to reach a capacity of 30 million passengers per annum. “The first phase will see GMR initiate a complete transformation of the airport over a four-year period, including the construction of a greenfield terminal with the initial capacity of handling 4 million passengers per annum," the company said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What Biden can still save in Afghanistan

Premium

What to look out for when you put your money in IPOs

Premium

Tax refunds for exporters: Will the new scheme help?

Premium

What food price mark-ups during covid say about inflation

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!