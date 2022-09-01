Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  GM’s driverless-car unit recalls software used in some robotaxis

GM’s driverless-car unit recalls software used in some robotaxis

1 min read . 08:29 PM ISTRYAN FELTON, The Wall Street Journal

  • A crash earlier this year resulted in minor injuries

General Motors Co.’s driverless-car unit has issued a recall related to the software in some of its robotaxis, after a crash earlier this year resulted in minor injuries.

Cruise LLC, in a notice published Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the recall campaign covers 80 vehicles with older software that allows them to be operated without a driver. When those vehicles made an unprotected left turn, in some circumstances, that software might not have correctly predicted the direction of oncoming vehicles, the filing said.

Cruise LLC, in a notice published Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the recall campaign covers 80 vehicles with older software that allows them to be operated without a driver. When those vehicles made an unprotected left turn, in some circumstances, that software might not have correctly predicted the direction of oncoming vehicles, the filing said.

The software being recalled was used in 80 company-owned cars operated by Cruise in a robotaxi service in San Francisco and weren’t made available for sale, the company said. Cruise issued a public recall at NHTSA’s suggestion, the filing said.

“We submitted this voluntary filing in the interest of transparency to the public; it pertains to a prior version of software and does not impact or change our current on-road operations," Cruise said.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

