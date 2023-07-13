The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed Go Airlines India's application to admit one of its vendors Blue Mushroom Infozone under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Dipti Amit Thite has been appointed by the tribunal as the Interim Resolution, according to a report published by The Economic Times.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday permitted crisis-hit Go First airline to carry out the maintenance of aircraft leased to it while allowing the lessors to inspect the planes periodically.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while dealing with appeals by the resolution professional (RP) appointed under the insolvency law to manage the airline against an order by a single judge, also clarified that the DGCA shall be free to act on the plan submitted by the airline for resumption of its operations.

In an interim order passed on July 5, the single judge had allowed the lessors to inspect their aircraft at least twice a month and carry out the maintenance work, PTI reported.

The order by the single judge was passed on petitions by several lessors seeking de-registration of their planes by aviation regulator DGCA so they could take them back from the airline.

According to the DGCA, the grant of necessary approvals to Go First to resume flying operations will take a minimum of 15 days, and so it will be in the interest of justice that the matter is finally decided by the single judge herself, the bench noted.

"Single judge is requested to decide the matter on an early date. It shall be open to the parties to file an application for preponing the date of hearing (of August 3) and the single judge is requested to decide the matter on an early date," the court said.

On May 10, the NCLT had admitted the airline’s voluntary insolvency resolution petition and appointed Abhilash Lal as the interim resolution professional to manage the carrier. Go First stopped flying from May 3.