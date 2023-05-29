Wadia group-owned Go Airlines India Ltd. has offered its pilots a retention allowance of Rs100,000 a month and by Rs50,000 to first officers. The additional pay will come into effect on June 1.

The salary hike will also be offered to those who have left the airline but are willing to withdraw their resignations by June 15.

The airline said it will also soon reintroduce a “longevity bonus" for long-serving staff.

The airline’s pilots currently earn about Rs530,000 a month on average, according to data on AmbitionBox, compared with Rs750,000 at SpiceJet Ltd., which has increased wages twice in recent months.

Last week, aviation regulator DGCA gave Go Air, which rebranded as Go First two years ago, 30 days to submit a revival plan, including details on how many pilots it has.

“If things shape up as per the present progress plan, it won’t take long before we will be flying again which will also enable us to be regular on salary payments," the airline said in an email to pilots.

India’s biggest carrier IndiGo aims to hire 5,000 workers in fiscal 2024, while Air India Ltd. plans to add more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots this year.

Aviation sector is facing a shortage of staff globally as the world emerges from the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)