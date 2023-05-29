Go Airlines offers its pilots retention allowance of Rs1 lakh a month, Rs50,000 to first officers1 min read 29 May 2023, 07:27 PM IST
The salary hike will also be offered to those who have left the airline but are willing to withdraw their resignations by June 15
Wadia group-owned Go Airlines India Ltd. has offered its pilots a retention allowance of Rs100,000 a month and by Rs50,000 to first officers. The additional pay will come into effect on June 1.
