NCLT reserves order on Go Air1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:33 PM IST
The Wadia Group-backed carrier voluntarily filed for insolvency at the NCLT on 2 May after announcing suspension of flights for 3-4 May.
A National Company Law Tribunal principal bench has reserved its decision on a petition filed by Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency proceedings and an interim moratorium to prevent seizure of 26 aircraft with serviceable engines.
