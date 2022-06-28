Go Digit General Insurance launches new campaign with Virat Kohli

Go Digit General Insurance launches new campaign with Virat Kohli1 min read . 02:12 PM IST

Go Digit General Insurance has announced the launch of its new brand campaign “Do the Digit Digit" ad-film shows with the company’s investor and brand ambassador Virat Kohli.
The ad talks about how about three crore Indians, its clients, have placed their trust in the brand to insure their health, motor, travel, and property etc, the company said.
The cricketer is seen dancing to the company’s new song with the film showing people and elements gradually turning into the colour amber, representing the insurer’s presence. The jingle, it said, highlights its lines of business and the ease that comes with buying insurance from the company, given how it has leveraged technology to scale and streamline its business operations.
Tanya Marwah, vice president and head of brand marketing for the firm, “We are commemorating our presence over the last few years with this catchy new anthem and hook step with Virat Kohli."
Kohli said, “Just like in cricket, insurance companies, too, must evolve with the changing times to bring forward their A-game. You have to be disruptive in a way that brings real change and makes sense to people. Digitizing insurance was much needed. Working with the team is always fun and this time around, we have a new hook step which represents dusting away one’s worries to stay positive and happy.“
According to IBEF, the market share of private sector companies in the general and health insurance market increased from 48.03% in FY20 to 49.31% in FY21.