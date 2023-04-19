Go Digit asks IRDAI for clarity on lock-in

Normally, when a regulator or a government department issues new rules, it generally provides for what is called ‘grandfathering’. This basically exempts the existing and old transactions from being subject to the new law. However, in this case the insurance regulator has not provided any grandfathering leaving the ongoing transactions in limbo. “Last one year has been very busy in terms of capital market activities undertaken by insurance companies and hence the companies are generally concerned if the new rules will apply to them or not," said a leading capital market lawyer.