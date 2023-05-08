Airline asked to give refunds; agents may tap NCLT for dues3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:15 PM IST
The airline owes about ₹900 crore to travel service providers and passengers for advance flight bookings.
As the civil aviation regulator asks Go FIRST airline to provide refunds to passengers impacted by suspension of the airline’s flights, some travel agents’ associations and service providers are contemplating applying to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek pending dues, three people aware of the development said.
