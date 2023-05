New Delhi: Go First airline has fallen short of providing a definite timeline for resumption of flight operations in its latest response to the Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“There is no definitive timeline as of now for resumption of operations by Go Air.They have expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest though," a senior official said.

The Wadia Group-backed carrier was given 15 days to respond in a showcause notice sent by DGCA on 8 May.

The regulator had asked the low-fare airline to explain the reasons behind its inability to run operations and had suspended the airline from accepting new bookings and halted the sale of tickets.

The fate of the airline’s flying permit will now depend on the regulator’s assessment of the response filed by the airline, another official said.

“The decision on the continuation of Go First’s air operator certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the response submitted by them and DGCA is working on that," another official said.

The validity of an air operator certificate or flying permit to an airline is conditional to an airline company operating flights with a minimum of five aircraft in its fleet. While Go First still has the requisite number of aircraft in its fleet, the Wadia Group airline suspended operations after voluntarily filing insolvency proceedings in the NCLT on 2 May.

In its NCLT petition, the airline blamed engine maker Pratt & Whitney for unserviceable engines, resulting in a 30-50% grounded fleet since 2020, causing losses to the tune of ₹10,800 crore on account of revenue loss and additional expenses.

While the admission of Go First’s plea in NCLT triggered immediate moratorium on the airline’s aircraft and assets, the aircraft lessors opposed the admission of the plea in NCLAT citing it as an impediment in the recovery of planes from Go First. However, the NCLAT upheld the NCLT ruling on 22 May.