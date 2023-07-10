Go First airline seeks investor interest as part of insolvency process2 min read 10 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Budget airline Go First has invited investor interest through a court-appointed administrator as part of its ongoing insolvency, with the Wadia Group expected to participate in the process
Crisis-hit budget airlines Go First Ltd has invited investor interest in the company through a court-appointed administrator as part of the carrier's ongoing insolvency, according to a newspaper advertisement. Two bankers aware of the developments told Reuters on Monday that they expect Wadia Group - which used to own Go First before it started bankruptcy proceedings - to be part of its insolvency process.
