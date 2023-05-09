Home/ Companies / News/  NCLT order on Go Air petition on Wednesday
Mumbai: The Delhi bench of National Company Law Tribunal will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a plea filed by Go First seeking initiation of voluntary insolvency proceedings and the imposition of an interim moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The tribunal had reserved its order in the matter on 4 May. The Wadia Group firm filed for insolvency on 2 May following suspension of flights on 3 May.

The court had however expressed its reservations for granting such prayers under IBC citing that the court found no provision giving them the powers to grant such a relief.

“Basically, what you are asking is a pre-emptive action to stop the lenders from asking for money", the court said.

Go First in its petition said that its flights were being grounded due to the persistent issues with engines supplied by American firm, Pratt and Whitney(P&W).

It further argued that due to the faulty engines of Pratt & Whitney, the aircraft on ground increased to 50% in April 2023 from the earlier 31% in 2020. Added to that the non-availability and engine failures had resulted in the company bearing losses of over 10,800 crores.

Go First pointed out that due to the faulty engines and additional impact of the pandemic in 2020, the company suffered immense losses and sought financial institutions under emergency credit line guarantee schemes.

Meanwhile, Credit Rating agency ICRA suggests that airlines will continue to remain under financial stress. Several challenges, including fuel prices and weakening currency, will likely offset any revenue growth coming from increasing passenger numbers.

Priyanka Gawande
Priyanka Gawande
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
