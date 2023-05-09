Mumbai: The Delhi bench of National Company Law Tribunal will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a plea filed by Go First seeking initiation of voluntary insolvency proceedings and the imposition of an interim moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The tribunal had reserved its order in the matter on 4 May. The Wadia Group firm filed for insolvency on 2 May following suspension of flights on 3 May.

The court had however expressed its reservations for granting such prayers under IBC citing that the court found no provision giving them the powers to grant such a relief.

“Basically, what you are asking is a pre-emptive action to stop the lenders from asking for money", the court said.

Go First in its petition said that its flights were being grounded due to the persistent issues with engines supplied by American firm, Pratt and Whitney(P&W).

It further argued that due to the faulty engines of Pratt & Whitney, the aircraft on ground increased to 50% in April 2023 from the earlier 31% in 2020. Added to that the non-availability and engine failures had resulted in the company bearing losses of over ₹10,800 crores.

Go First pointed out that due to the faulty engines and additional impact of the pandemic in 2020, the company suffered immense losses and sought financial institutions under emergency credit line guarantee schemes.

Meanwhile, Credit Rating agency ICRA suggests that airlines will continue to remain under financial stress. Several challenges, including fuel prices and weakening currency, will likely offset any revenue growth coming from increasing passenger numbers.