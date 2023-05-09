NCLT order on Go Air petition on Wednesday1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The tribunal had reserved its order in the matter on 4 May. The Wadia Group firm filed for insolvency on 2 May following suspension of flights on 3 May.
Mumbai: The Delhi bench of National Company Law Tribunal will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a plea filed by Go First seeking initiation of voluntary insolvency proceedings and the imposition of an interim moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
